Rangers reinstate Uehara from DL

The Texas Rangers reinstated pitcher Koji Uehara from the 15-day disabled list prior to Sunday's game with the Minnesota Twins.

Uehara landed on the DL on June 15, retroactive to June 10, with a right latissimus dorsi muscle strain.

Over 20 relief appearances this season, Uehara has posted a 2.11 earned run average without factoring in a decision. The 37-year-old reliever tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts over three appearances during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock.

To make room for Uehara, the Rangers optioned pitcher Tanner Scheppers to Round Rock.

Scheppers went 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season.