Rangers put Texas-sized win streak on line against Tigers

The Texas Rangers try to stretch their winning streak to seven straight games this evening as they play the first of four in a row against the Detroit Tigers.

The Rangers' current win streak includes victories in the first five of a nine-game road trip and has helped the club put together its best start since also going 10-2 in 1989. Texas also opened that season with six straight wins on the road, a streak it will try to match tonight.

Mike Napoli's third homer in two games helped the Rangers finish off a quick two-game sweep of the Red Sox on Wednesday. Napoli drove in four runs in the 6-3 win, while Josh Hamilton added three hits, an RBI and a run scored.

"We're playing good baseball and we're doing it in different ways," Texas manager Ron Washington said.

Derek Holland went seven strong innings, allowing two runs on fours hits and three walks with seven strikeouts for the Rangers, who played without Michael Young due to a stiff back that could also hold him out of this game.

Yu Darvish will make the third start of his major league career tonight for the Rangers.

The 25-year-old righty was tagged for five runs over 5 2/3 innings of his debut on April 9, but escaped with a victory. Darvish then faced the Twins on Saturday and got a no-decision even though he was charged with only two runs -- one earned -- on nine hits and four walks over 5 2/3 frames.

The Tigers counter with 24-year-old Adam Wilk, who will make just the second start of his big league career.

Wilk debuted last season with five relief outings, then made the start against the White Sox on Saturday. He took the loss, giving up two runs -- both on solo homers -- over five innings, striking out four with one walk. The left- hander exited the game early after getting hit with a foul ball off the bat of teammate Prince Fielder.

"I had no idea it was coming," Wilk said. "There was a group of players on the railing and I didn't see it coming at all. The first thing I knew it just hit me."

One of Wilk's relief appearances last season came against the Rangers and he gave up a run over two innings.

Fielder did some damage at the plate on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in a 4-3 win over the Royals to finish off a three-game sweep.

Max Scherzer earned the win with a quality start as he allowed three runs on seven hits over six-plus frames for Detroit, which went 4-2 on its six-game road trip.

"We go on the road and come home 4-2, that's pretty good. Two good clubs and I'm glad we're getting out of here because that club (Kansas City) is ready to break loose." Detroit manager Jim Leyland said.

The Tigers won six of nine versus the Rangers last season, winning four of six in Detroit.