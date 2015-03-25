Rangers put Gentry on DL, recall Engel Beltre

The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Craig Gentry on the 15-day disabled list with a non-displaced fracture of his left hand.

Gentry took a pitch off his left hand on June 18 versus Oakland and was bothered by pain in the hand the last few days. An MRI taken on Saturday revealed the fracture.

He is batting .216 with one homer and nine RBI in 51 games for the Rangers this season.

To replace Gentry on the roster, Texas recalled outfielder Engel Beltre from Triple-A Round Rock.

Beltre was batting .300 with four homers and 21 RBI in 72 games with Round Rock this season.