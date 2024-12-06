Rangers move on from captain Jacob Trouba in trade with Ducks amid recent struggles

The New York Rangers are trading captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks after the Broadway Blueshirts dropped to 1-6 in their last seven games and general manager Chris Drury looks to shake up the stagnant core.

Trouba, 30, was acquired by the Rangers prior to the 2019-2020 season from the Winnipeg Jets and signed a seven-year, $56 million contract with the Rangers.

Prior to the 2022-2023 season, he was named the 28th captain in team history. But his tenure with the Rangers has been a turbulent one, leading to him being scratched from the lineup Friday morning.

Trouba was scratched for roster management reasons because Drury was preparing to move on from the defenseman. In return, the Rangers are receiving 25-year-old defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Ducks.

The Ducks are also reportedly taking on the full salary of Trouba’s remaining contract through the end of next season.

While the Rangers have struggled recently, they are 13-10-1 this season and very much in the playoff hunt.

The Ducks are 10-11-3 and will rely on Trouba’s leadership to help a young team grow.

The trade of Trouba continues a recent trend of unceremonious exits for recent Rangers captains:

Ryan McDonaugh was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ryan Callahan was traded to the Lightning.

Drury, the current general manager, was formerly a Rangers captain and had his contract bought out to end his career.

Drury tried to trade Trouba in the offseason, but Trouba’s wife, Kelly, had a year left on her medical residency and did not want to leave New York at the time. No deal was made over the summer because Jacob had a no-trade clause, according to The Athletic.

Trouba has struggled this season with just six points in 24 games and was demoted to a third-pair defenseman. He had been a stalwart on the first or second pair most of his Rangers career.

In Anaheim, Trouba will reunite with former Rangers teammates Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano.

The Rangers will look to get back on track when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Ducks play the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET Friday, but it is unclear if Trouba will be making his Ducks debut in that game.

