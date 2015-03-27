Rangers make qualifying offer to Hamilton

The Texas Rangers made a one-year qualifying offer to free agent outfielder Josh Hamilton.

The deal, which is reportedly for $13.3 million, came prior to a Friday afternoon deadline. Hamilton has until next Friday at 5 p.m. (et) to accept or decline the offer. If he accepts, Hamilton is considered a signed player for 2013. If he declines, the Rangers will get an additional selection after the first round in the 2013 draft should he should sign with another team.

An All-Star the past five seasons and the 2010 AL MVP, Hamilton batted .285 with 43 homers and 128 RBI this year.

The Rangers didn't make qualifying offers to catcher/first baseman Mike Napoli, and right-handed pitchers Mike Adams, Scott Feldman, Mark Lowe, Yoshinori Tateyama, and Koji Uehara. Although the Rangers can still negotiate with these players, they wouldn't get draft pick compensation should any of them sign with another team.