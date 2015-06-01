Rangers F Zuccarello suffered brain injury

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Rangers offered their end-of- season injury updates on Monday, with one alarming diagnosis.

Forward Mats Zuccarello, who was pronounced out indefinitely with an upper body injury late in the first round, was later found to have suffered a brain contusion.

While revealing the injury is not yet completely healed, the club expects the 27-year-old Norwegian to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

According to the New York Post, Zuccarello said he temporarily lost the ability to talk and move one of his arms, and also required speech therapy.

Zuccarello left New York's 2-1 overtime series-clinching Game 5 win against Pittsburgh in the first period after taking a puck off the side of his head.

The top-line right wing had a pair of assists in the series and did not play again as the Blueshirts lost a seven-game Eastern Conference finals matchup against Tampa Bay. In 78 regular-season appearances, he picked up 49 points (15G, 34A).

In addition, the Rangers revealed that defenseman Ryan McDonagh suffered a fractured right foot in Game 4 of the conference finals, while blueliner Dan Girardi was the victim of a Grade 1 medial collateral ligament sprain in that same contest.

Defenseman Marc Staal also played through a hairline fracture in an ankle which occurred at some point in the regular season.