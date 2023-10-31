Rangers dominate Diamondbacks in Game 4 to take commanding lead in World Series

Before Game 4 of the World Series, the Texas Rangers announced that Adolis Garcia was taken off the postseason roster with an injury he suffered on Monday - it didn't seem to affect them one bit.

The Rangers bats were scorching hot on Tuesday in their 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks - they've taken a 3-1 lead in this Fall Classic.

With a win in Game 5, it would be their first title in franchise history.

A wild pitch brought in the first run of the game, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Two batters later, Marcus Semien drove in two runs with a triple. Even though the D-Backs went with their third pitcher of the ballgame right after, Corey Seager still blasted a two-run shot to make it a 5-0 game, wrapping up a five-run frame. In the third, Travis Jankowski drove in two runs with a double, and Semien launched a three-run homer to give Texas their second-straight five-run inning.

Andrew Heaney gave the Rangers five innings of four-hit, one-run ball to earn the win. Dane Dunning, Cody Bradford, Brock Burke, Chris Stratton, Will Smith, and Jose Leclerc combined for the final 12 outs out of the bullpen. Jonah Heim added a solo shot in the eighth.

Arizona went with a bullpen game, and it did not work out. Arizona used four pitchers through three innings until Ryne Nelson ate 5.1 innings in relief - ironically enough, he was their best performer out of the bullpen, despite not coming in until it was a 10-0 game. He struck out six and allowed just one run while striking out six.

Arizona scored four in the eighth and two in the ninth, but it wasn't enough.

Texas is now one win away from their first World Series title. The Diamondbacks must win three straight in order to win it all – they’d be the first team since the 2016 Chicago Cubs to win the Fall Classic after facing a 3-1 deficit, and just the second ever.

The Game 1 starters will take the rubber for Game 5, which is now do-or-die for Arizona - Nathan Eovaldi will go for Texas, while Zac Gallen will try to save the Diamondbacks' season.