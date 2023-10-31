Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rangers dominate Diamondbacks in Game 4 to take commanding lead in World Series

Texas is one win away from their first World Series

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Before Game 4 of the World Series, the Texas Rangers announced that Adolis Garcia was taken off the postseason roster with an injury he suffered on Monday - it didn't seem to affect them one bit.

The Rangers bats were scorching hot on Tuesday in their 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks - they've taken a 3-1 lead in this Fall Classic.

With a win in Game 5, it would be their first title in franchise history.

Marcus Semien hyped after home run

Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning during Game 4 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A wild pitch brought in the first run of the game, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Two batters later, Marcus Semien drove in two runs with a triple. Even though the D-Backs went with their third pitcher of the ballgame right after, Corey Seager still blasted a two-run shot to make it a 5-0 game, wrapping up a five-run frame. In the third, Travis Jankowski drove in two runs with a double, and Semien launched a three-run homer to give Texas their second-straight five-run inning.

Andrew Heaney gave the Rangers five innings of four-hit, one-run ball to earn the win. Dane Dunning, Cody Bradford, Brock Burke, Chris Stratton, Will Smith, and Jose Leclerc combined for the final 12 outs out of the bullpen. Jonah Heim added a solo shot in the eighth.

Rangers dugout after Seager home rung

Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Four of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona went with a bullpen game, and it did not work out. Arizona used four pitchers through three innings until Ryne Nelson ate 5.1 innings in relief - ironically enough, he was their best performer out of the bullpen, despite not coming in until it was a 10-0 game. He struck out six and allowed just one run while striking out six.

Arizona scored four in the eighth and two in the ninth, but it wasn't enough.

Texas is now one win away from their first World Series title. The Diamondbacks must win three straight in order to win it all – they’d be the first team since the 2016 Chicago Cubs to win the Fall Classic after facing a 3-1 deficit, and just the second ever.

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager

Marcus Semien #2 and Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after Seager hit a home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Four of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Game 1 starters will take the rubber for Game 5, which is now do-or-die for Arizona - Nathan Eovaldi will go for Texas, while Zac Gallen will try to save the Diamondbacks' season.