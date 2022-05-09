Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Rangers' Chris Woodward takes shot at Yankees' 'Little League ballpark' after Gleyber Torres walk-off homer

Yankees picked up one win in a doubleheader against the Rangers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward took issue with Yankee Stadium following Gleyber Torres’ walk-off home run on Sunday to give New York a 2-1 victory.

Torres hit the home run to the opposite field and the ball cleared the right-field fence. Woodward’s issue was with the short porch even as the ball traveled 369 feet.

New York's Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a walkoff home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

New York's Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a walkoff home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"Just a small ballpark. That’s an easy out in 99% of ballparks. The wind wasn’t helping today obviously," Woodward said. "[Torres] just happened to hit it in a "Little League ballpark to right field."

Talkin’ Yanks noted Torres’ home run would have been out in 26 out of the 30 ballparks in baseball, which amounts to about 86%. 

Woodward later backtracked and called his own comments a "joke" and Yankee Stadium a "cathedral."

Manager Chris Woodward of the Texas Rangers before the Yankees game in New York on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Manager Chris Woodward of the Texas Rangers before the Yankees game in New York on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone remarked on Woodward’s math.

"His math’s wrong – 99%’s impossible, there’s only 30 parks," Boone said, via the New York Post.

The home run came in the first game of a doubleheader. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes was credited with the win. Holmes has a 0.64 ERA in 14 appearances so far this season.

The home run by the Yankees' Gleyber Torres came in the first game of a doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York.

The home run by the Yankees' Gleyber Torres came in the first game of a doubleheader, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York lost the second game of the doubleheader 5-2. It was the Yankees’ second loss in 14 games.

