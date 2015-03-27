Rangers call up Hernandez, place Young on paternity list

The Texas Rangers selected the contract of infielder Luis Hernandez from Triple-A Round Rock and placed first baseman Michael Young on the paternity leave list.

Hernandez, who will be looking to make his Texas debut, hit .262 with eight home runs and 66 RBI in 124 contests for Round Rock this season.

Young is batting .271 with four home runs and 50 RBI in 121 games this season.

Young's wife, Cristina, gave birth to the couple's third child Thursday night.

A player can be on the paternity leave list for a maximum of three days.