Last Update September 13, 2015

Rangers, Bruins riding waves of momentum into 2nd-round playoff matchup of Original Six teams

By | Associated Press
    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19), from Sweden, tries to get the puck past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), from Sweden, and Dan Girardi (5) during the third period of Game 7 first-round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series, Monday, May 13, 2013, in Washington. The Rangers won 5-0. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (The Associated Press)

    New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello, left, from Norway, scores a goal against Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) during the third period of Game 7 first-round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series, Monday, May 13, 2013, in Washington. The Rangers won 5-0. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – Nearly everything about the New York Rangers' Game 7 victory over the Washington Capitals was improbable, and yet the 5-0 drubbing they authored wasn't even the most surprising result of the night.

No, that belonged to the Boston Bruins — the Rangers' next opponent in the NHL's Eastern Conference playoffs.

On the karma scale, this matchup of Original Six teams is pretty much a dead heat as these classic clubs get set to meet in the postseason for the first time in 40 years.

Game 1 is Thursday night in Boston.