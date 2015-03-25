Rangers, Bruins riding waves of momentum into 2nd-round playoff matchup of Original Six teams

next Image 1 of 2

Nearly everything about the New York Rangers' Game 7 victory over the Washington Capitals was improbable, and yet the 5-0 drubbing they authored wasn't even the most surprising result of the night.

No, that belonged to the Boston Bruins — the Rangers' next opponent in the NHL's Eastern Conference playoffs.

On the karma scale, this matchup of Original Six teams is pretty much a dead heat as these classic clubs get set to meet in the postseason for the first time in 40 years.

Game 1 is Thursday night in Boston.