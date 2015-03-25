Rangers Beliveau encouraged by start vs Milwaukee; Hart could be back in May for Brewers

Texas starter Jeff Beliveau threw two scoreless innings Friday before rain canceled a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers with the Rangers leading 2-0.

Beliveau, who has an outside shot of a spot in the Rangers bullpen, struck out one and allowed two hits and a walk.

"Anytime as a reliever you put up zeroes your confidence builds up time and time again," Beliveau said. "Right now I feel good."

Brewers starter Tyler Thornburg pitching three innings of no-hit ball, striking out two and walking two. Texas scored the only two runs of the unofficial game in the top of the fourth against Brewers left-hander Tom Gorzelanny.

Lance Berkman and Geovany Soto walked and Brandon Allen made it 1-0 with an RBI single to left. Leonys Martin followed with a single to right before Gorzelanny struck out Mike Olt to end the inning. The game was called in the fourth inning after a 19-minute rain delay and will not be made up.

Brewers first baseman Corey Hart's MRI exam on Friday went well and he remains on track to return sometime in May.

"They liked what they saw," Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. "Corey's off crutches and can drive again, so he's a happy camper."

Hart, who had surgery on his right knee on Jan. 25.

"If he heals faster, great," Roenicke said. "We'll be trying to be able to cover him for whatever. If it's two months, we're trying to get by without him for those two months."

NOTES: Milwaukee 1B Mat Gamel had surgery Friday on his previously surgically repaired anterior cruciate ligament. Roenicke had no details other than the surgery "went well." . Brewers RHP Kelvim Escobar, who left his first and only appearance of the spring on Sunday with hand weakness, threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Thursday. The 36-year-old has pitched in only one game since 2007 because of chronic shoulder issues. . Rangers SS Yangervis Solarte made his first start of the spring.