Rangers acquire All-Star defenseman Keith Yandle from Coyotes for Moore, top prospect

The New York Rangers have acquired All-Star defenseman Keith Yandle from the Arizona Coyotes for defenseman John Moore, a top prospect and two draft picks.

Arizona also sent defenseman Chris Summers and a fourth-round draft pick to the Rangers, who gave up prospect Anthony Duclair, a conditional first-round draft pick in 2016 and a second-rounder this year.

The 28-year-old Yandle is Arizona's leading scorer this season with 41 points and is a four-time All-Star. He has been a core member of the Coyotes since they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2005 draft.

Yandle has one year remaining on a five-year, $26 million contract signed in 2011.

Moore has a goal and five assists in 38 games this season.

Duclair had seven points in 18 games.