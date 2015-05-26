Randolph powers balanced Grizzlies past Mavericks

Dallas, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Zach Randolph led seven Grizzlies in double figures with 21 points as Memphis lit up the Dallas Mavericks, 112-101, in a Southwest Division showdown on Friday.

The Grizzlies shot an impressive 53.2 percent from the floor with nearly all of their regulars getting in on the act.

Marc Gasol totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jeff Green added 15 points and Mike Conley scored 14 for division-leading Memphis, which bounced back from a loss in Detroit on Tuesday.

"That was a good game, a competitive Western Conference game," Grizzlies head coach David Joerger said. "Both teams wanted it and we came out on top."

Conley had missed the previous four games with a sprained right ankle.

Dallas' stars struggled most of the night. Dirk Nowitzki shot 4-of-14 from the field and finished with 16 points before fouling out, while Monta Ellis was held without a field goal for the first three quarters before scoring 10 of his 12 in the fourth.

"It's just an opportunity lost, unfortunately," said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle.

The Grizzlies scored 11 points in the final 1:12 of the first period, and Green's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave them a 25-18 lead.

Dallas went ahead on a Charlie Villanueva 3-pointer midway through the second, but Memphis again ended the quarter strong, scoring 10 of the final 12 points to go on top 44-37 at halftime.

Memphis began pulling away when Conley made back-to-back 3s early in the third, which put the visitors ahead by a 54-39 count. The difference reached 24 at one point, and though the Mavs pulled within a manageable 83-68 with 12 minutes to play, the difference never dipped below nine in the fourth.

Game Notes

Dallas had its three-game winning streak snapped ... Devin Harris scored 16 points off Dallas' bench ... The Grizzlies' double-digit scorers included: Tony Allen (13 points), Beno Udrih (12) and Vince Carter (11) ... Memphis won the season series 3-1.