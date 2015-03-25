Randle scores 20, Huestis adds 18 and Stanford rolls to 83-70 victory over rival California

Chasson Randle scored 20 points, Josh Huestis added 18 and Stanford beat California 83-70 on Wednesday, completing a season sweep and ending the Golden Bears' seven-game winning streak.

Aaron Bright chipped in 16 points for the Cardinal (18-13, 9-9 Pac-12).

The game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes late in the second half after players from both teams began pushing and shoving one another during a break in play. Six players received technical fouls during the melee, two others were ejected for leaving the bench and a combined three assistant coaches from the two schools were also ejected.

Allen Crabbe and Justin Cobbs, both of whom were involved in the fracas, had 24 points apiece for California. The Golden Bears (20-10, 12-6) lost for the first time since Feb. 7.