Randall Cobb throws 'You like that?' in Redskins' faces after win

You knew it was coming.

When Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins yelled "You like that?" after leading the Redskins to the largest comeback victory in franchise history, it quickly went viral, became the Redskins' rallying cry for an improbably division-championship run, became the subject of a trademark filing by Cousins … and even made its way onto towels handed out to the FedEx Field crowd before Sunday's Wild-Card game against Green Bay.

But in today's world of social-media snark and on-field bravado, you knew the minute something went south in the nation's capital, someone was using that phrase to throw it in Cousins' and the Redskins' faces.

That something was Sunday's 35-18 loss to the Packers. That someone was Packers receiver Randall Cobb, who had three catches for 38 yards and a second-quarter touchdown with Green Bay down 11-0 to ignite the Packers comeback.

In much the way Cousins first yelled the statement, on his way into the locker room following a come-from-behind win, Cobb like it:

