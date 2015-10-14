Rams' Zuerlein: Coach's decision to kick 63-yarder not a long shot

Greg Zuerlein has kicked 14 field goals of at least 50 yards in three-plus seasons. Mark J. Rebilas USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein earned the nickname "Legaton" during his rookie season for his ability to connect from long range.

Zuerlein nailed 7-of-13 attempts from midfield or beyond in his first year and entered his fourth season by converting on 13-of-22 from at least 50 yards. So Rams coach Jeff Fisher was not shy about sending Zuerlein out to attempt a 63-yard attempt late in Sunday's 24-10 loss at Green Bay.

"I was down by 11, so I thought it was the right decision, plus I had a couple timeouts," said Fisher, who also had Zuerlein attempt kicks of 50 and 53 yards. One was blocked and the other missed wide left.

Zuerlein does have a career-best 60-yarder to his credit, so he didn't flinch when Fisher called his number from 63 yards - even though only six kickers in history have hit from that distance, with the record a 64-yarder by Matt Prater at altitude in Denver.

"Not at all," Zuerlein said per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Every time Coach makes a call to kick I think that's the right call. I don't think the distance really matters. I've just got to go out there and execute, make it happen.

"In the pregame I hit some from that distance," Zuerlein added. "It didn't happen during the game, so something to work on. But I'm glad for the opportunity, and hopefully I get more of them in the future."

MORE NEWS: Want stories delivered to you? Sign up for our NFL newsletters.