Rams' Tyler Higbee was spitting up blood after leaving playoff game with injury, coach Sean McVay says

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee dealt with a serious situation when he left Monday night’s playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the first quarter.

Rams head coach Sean McVay explained to reporters on Tuesday that Higbee was hospitalized for a chest injury because he was "spitting up a little bit of blood," according to the team’s site.

McVay added that he was optimistic Higbee would be back for the team’s divisional round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He has full expectation that he’ll be ready to go, but I do not have any updates from (VP of medicine Reggie Scott) yet. … You felt his presence early. He was on pace to have a really big night, and he still made a huge contribution even just playing a quarter," he said, via The Orange County Register.

Higbee only played three games during the regular season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. He made his season debut against the New York Jets, and his impact was felt immediately as he had a touchdown catch in the 19-9 win.

He led the team on Monday night with five catches for 58 yards even as he exited early.

Rams star Matthew Stafford managed to go 19-of-27 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to eight different receivers, including Higbee.