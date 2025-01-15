Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Tyler Higbee was spitting up blood after leaving playoff game with injury, coach Sean McVay says

Higbee still led the team in receiving vs the Vikings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee dealt with a serious situation when he left Monday night’s playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the first quarter.

Rams head coach Sean McVay explained to reporters on Tuesday that Higbee was hospitalized for a chest injury because he was "spitting up a little bit of blood," according to the team’s site.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyler Higbee vs Vikings

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, #89, reacts after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 13, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

McVay added that he was optimistic Higbee would be back for the team’s divisional round game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He has full expectation that he’ll be ready to go, but I do not have any updates from (VP of medicine Reggie Scott) yet. … You felt his presence early. He was on pace to have a really big night, and he still made a huge contribution even just playing a quarter," he said, via The Orange County Register.

PATRIOTS LEGEND VINCE WILFORK SAYS 'BS' JEROD MAYO FIRING WAS A 'SETUP'

Tyler Higbee makes a catch

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, #89, catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, #51, defends during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Higbee only played three games during the regular season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. He made his season debut against the New York Jets, and his impact was felt immediately as he had a touchdown catch in the 19-9 win.

He led the team on Monday night with five catches for 58 yards even as he exited early.

Tyler Higbee vs Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, #89, celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, #15, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rams star Matthew Stafford managed to go 19-of-27 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to eight different receivers, including Higbee.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics