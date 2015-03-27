Rams take offensive tackle in 2nd round

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Rams opened the second day of the NFL draft by taking Indiana offensive tackle Rodger Saffold.

The Rams took quarterback Sam Bradford with the No. 1 pick on Thursday, and moved to protect that investment by taking Saffold with the 33rd overall selection Friday night.

The 6-4, 312-pound Saffold started 41 games in his college career and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior.

During his tenure in the lineup, the Hoosiers had 29 100-yard games.

The Rams hung onto the pick despite widespread rumors they would be willing to trade down. They've been dissatisfied with incumbent left tackle Alex Barron.

Eds: APNewsNow. CORRECTS first name spelling to Rodger.