Rams' Sean McVay experiences technical difficulties at start of virtual camp: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay ran into some tech trouble at the start of this week’s virtual camp as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to force the NFL to modify its offseason training procedures.

McVay told reporters Monday that he “provided some good comic relief” for his team after unknowingly starting a video conference with no sound.

SAINTS CANCEL ALL OFFSEASON TRAINING, PLAYERS TOLD TO SHOW UP IN ‘BEST SHAPE OF YOUR LIFE’: REPORT

“You throw out a couple jokes and everybody’s muted and you feel really stupid,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Earlier this month, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement for a voluntary modified offseason program that prohibited any on-field training until all 32 clubs are able to open their facilities.

The Rams’ four-day-a-week program will run for nine weeks and will include online meetings and classroom instruction, according to the Times report. Players were provided with tablets for playbook and video study and will meet with coaches in both large and small groups several times a day for a total of 90 minutes.

But not all teams are opting in for the virtual training experience. ‘

Just last week it was reported that New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton announced that there would be no offseason programs this spring.

“Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life,” Saints’ players were reportedly told.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Payton was the first NFL-tied person to be diagnosed with coronavirus. After recovering, he said last week he was going to donate blood plasma in the hopes that his antibodies can be used to help those seriously suffering from the virus.

The league has had many firsts this offseason as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including the first-ever virtual NFL Draft.