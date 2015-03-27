Rams safety Craig Dahl held out of practice again with concussion symptoms

St. Louis Rams safety Craig Dahl is still feeling effects of a concussion.

Dahl was held out of practice Thursday. He was hurt on a helmet-to-helmet hit with Raiders running back Darren McFadden in last week's 16-14 loss at Oakland. Coach Steve Spagnuolo said Dahl showed symptoms after a light workout Wednesday, and after a day of rest will try again on Friday.

Dahl said he was still light sensitive and was experiencing other concussion symptoms.

Defensive tackle Clifton Ryan also missed practice to be examined by another doctor for migraine headaches. He has not been ruled out for Sunday's home game against Washington.

Wide receiver Laurent Robinson also was held out with a foot injury.