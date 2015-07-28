Rams' Robert Quinn talks football, hobbies (VIDEO)

There has been a gradual rise in Robert Quinn's ascension to stardom ever since being drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

During his four-year career, Quinn has recorded 45 sacks, including a career-high 19 in 2013 - the most in a single season by a Rams player. Already one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league, Quinn helps anchor a stout defensive front in St. Louis, playing alongside Chris Long, Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.

In a sit-down interview with NFL Media's Akbar Gbajabiamila, Quinn discussed football, his hobbies off the field and his goals after his playing career is over.

Quinn allowed he likes to go fishing, listens to country music and still drives his car from college.

Watch the full interview here.

(h/t Rams.com)