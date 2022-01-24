Rams' Odell Beckham Jr hits popular Hollywood hot spot following win over Bucs

Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted at a local hot spot following the team’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday evening to get to the NFC Championship Game.

Beckham was spotted at film producer Adam Faze’s going-away party at Delilah in West Hollywood.

The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver has played a key role in the Rams’ success in the playoff this season. He had six catches for 69 yards in Sunday’s 30-27 thriller over Tampa Bay. Last week, he had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams signed Beckham in the middle of the season after he was released by the Browns. Before getting to Los Angeles, the star wide receiver had only 17 catches for 232 yards and no scores. When he joined the Rams, he managed to turn his season around with 27 catches for 305 yards and five TDs.

Before the win over the Bucs, Beckham was asked about whether he sees himself in Los Angeles in the future.

"Absolutely. It's something to look at after the season. Wherever God wants me to be is exactly where I'll be. It’s not something that's exactly at the forefront of my mind right now," he said. "[I’m] just so focused on the opportunity that we have here and the reason why I chose to come here – [I] just want to take full advantage of that and let the chips fall where they may. And God will always handle the rest."

Beckham said he thinks he could point to one reason why the perception around him changed from one point of the season to the next.

"You take it [with] a grain of salt because it could get to a point in the game — and I could be frustrated, but really just wanting to pump everybody up. And they see something on the sideline and it's like, ‘Oh, there he is. There's the old, Odell.’ You know what I mean? Like that's just the way that the world works. It doesn't really make sense, but that's what they do. So, I think winning cures everything. That might be the answer. I think winning cures it all," he said.

The Rams are one win away from heading back to the Super Bowl. The team has a date with the San Francisco 49ers next week.