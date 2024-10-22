Rams may trade star receiver Cooper Kupp ahead of NFL deadline: reports

The Los Angeles Rams are reaching out to other teams about potentially trading away superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

"The Athletic" is reporting that the Rams are open to taking on some of Kupp’s remaining salary in 2024. The 31-year-old wide receiver had a base salary of $15 million with a cap number of $29 million entering the season.

Kupp is also a due a $7.5 million roster bonus in March 2025, with $5 million of that guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

The Rams are reportedly hoping to receive a second-round pick in return for Kupp.

Kupp has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 2, but is expected to return to the starting lineup when the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings on "Thursday Night Football."

Through two games this season, Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Kupp had one of the best seasons in NFL history for a wide receiver during the Rams' 2021-2022 Super Bowl winning season.

He totaled 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the NFL in all three categories to post the rare receiving "Triple Crown."

He found a new level during the Rams' playoff run, catching 33 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns across their four playoff games.

Following that season, Kupp has struggled to be on the field as he has only played in 23 of the Rams' last 40 games.

The Rams are currently 2-4 this season, and with a potential trade of Kupp, would be entering a retooling phase.

The possibility of trading Kupp is not the only news involving a Rams wide receiver. The team opened the 21-day practice window for Puka Nacua, who had been on IR with a knee injury.

The second-year receiver played a total of 25 snaps in the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions before injuring his knee.

