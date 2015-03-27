Rams linebacker Chris Chamberlain sidelined with toe injury

St. Louis Rams linebacker Chris Chamberlain will be sidelined six to eight weeks with turf toe on his left foot, an injury that left him wearing a cast.

Chamberlain is one of the team's top special teams players, and he was hurt in the first half of Sunday's season-opening 17-13 loss to Arizona. Coach Steve Spagnuolo said Monday that Chamberlain, who has already seen a foot specialist, may be placed on injured reserve.

"They call it turf toe, it's a little bit more than that," Spagnuolo said. "We've got a decision to make there."

Cornerback Kevin Dockery has a "significant" left hamstring strain and may not play next week at Oakland, Spagnuolo said. Rookie tight end Michael Hoomanawanui has a high left ankle sprain that could sideline him a while.

Wide receiver Laurent Robinson was in a walking cast on his right leg after aggravating an ankle injury, though Spagnuolo said the MRI looked "pretty normal." Robinson caught a touchdown pass on the final play of the first half to tie it at 10.

Running back Steven Jackson underwent an MRI exam on an inflamed right knee but Spagnuolo thought he'd be fine.