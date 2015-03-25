Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Rams, free agent Jake Long agree to terms on deal

By | Associated Press

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Rams and free agent offensive tackle Jake Long have agreed to terms on a deal.

Long, the first overall pick of the 2008 draft, spent a few days in St. Louis last week and passed a physical, but left without a deal. Kevin Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer, confirmed the signing Sunday night.

Long is the Rams' second acquisition in free agency along with tight end Jake Cook, who got a five-year deal.

Long made the Pro Bowl each of his first four seasons. He finished last season on injured reserve with a left triceps injury and the Dolphins declined to give him a franchise tag and pay him $15.4 million next season.