Rams DE Long to undergo left leg surgery, out indefinitely

St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely with a left leg injury sustained in the opening loss to the Vikings.

It's the second major hit dealt to the Rams, who lost quarterback Sam Bradford for the year with a knee injury in the preseason.

Coach Jeff Fisher said after practice Wednesday that Long would be placed on the injured reserve-designated to return list, which would sideline him at least six weeks. Fisher said the surgery will be done later Wednesday or early on Thursday.

Fisher was optimistic Long will return before the end of the season. William Hayes will start this week at Tampa Bay.

Quarterback Shaun Hill did not practice with a left quadriceps injury that sidelined him for the second half of a 34-6 loss to Minnesota. Fisher said Hill was day to day.

