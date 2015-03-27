Ramirez's HR in 10th lifts Brewers to wild win over Marlins

Aramis Ramirez rescued his bullpen on Tuesday, clubbing a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a wild 13-12 win over the Miami Marlins in the second portion of a four-game series at Miller Park.

Miami shortstop Jose Reyes had broken an 11-11 tie in the top of the 10th by belting a home run off Livan Hernandez (2-1), the 10th run surrendered by a Milwaukee reliever.

But the Brewers, who were leading 9-2 entering the seventh, rallied in the bottom of the inning as Marlins closer Heath Bell (2-4) blew his fifth save of the season. Bell issued a leadoff walk to center fielder Carlos Gomez, who made a remarkable catch before slamming hard into the wall to prevent the Marlins from going ahead in the eighth.

Ramirez then delivered with his sixth career walk-off homer, a two-out drive over the center field wall.

The Brewers notched their fourth straight victory, matching a season high, and their 10th in a row against the Marlins.

After the game, Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen went on profanity-laced rant in clubhouse.

"This was an (expletive) baseball game by both sides," said Guillen. "The only good thing for them is they won. Very bad pitching and errors all over the place."

Milwaukee appeared to be in firm control when Ryan Braun's three-run homer capped a six-run sixth inning. The 23rd blast of the season for Braun extended the Brewers' lead to seven, but a bullpen meltdown enabled Miami to get back in the game.

The Marlins scored three runs in the seventh, closing the gap to 9-5. Jose Veras retired only one of the six batters he faced. Justin Ruggiano launched a leadoff home run and Reyes contributed an RBI single after Miami loaded the bases. Another run scored when Donovan Solano grounded into a fielder's choice.

Milwaukee responded in the home half with run-scoring singles by Rickie Weeks and Martin Maldonado before the visitors pulled even with a six-spot of their own in the eighth.

Kameron Loe gave up a two-run single to Omar Infante and a two-run homer by John Buck. Francisco Rodriguez didn't fare much better, allowing a pinch-hit homer to Scott Cousins.

Reyes then doubled and took third on a botched pickoff attempt before Greg Dobbs tied it with a sacrifice fly to center. Gomez's stellar defensive play followed as he was able to hang onto Logan Morrison's drive.

A throwing error by Reyes put a runner on third with two outs in the ninth for the Brewers. Michael Dunn, though, got pinch-hitter George Kottaras on an inning-ending popup.

Milwaukee starter Marco Estrada pitched six solid innings with his only blemish being Morrison's two-run homer in the first.

"We did bounce back. Marco threw a good game. We've got to get our bullpen straightened out," said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.

Ramirez's two-run double highlighted a three-run third inning and Corey Hart opened the Milwaukee sixth with a home run off starter Anibal Sanchez. Another run scored on an error by Reyes and Norichika Aoki added a sac fly before Chad Gaudin gave up Braun's home run.

Game Notes

Braun will start as an outfielder for the National League in the All-Star Game with Atlanta's Chipper Jones replacing injured Matt Kemp of Los Angeles...The Brewers also won four straight May 28-31...The 12 runs scored were a season- high for Miami.