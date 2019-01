BOSTON (Reuters) - Rajon Rondo shattered Bob Cousy's 50-year Boston record for single-season assists when he collected 10 against Houston on Friday to reach 724.

Hall of Famer Cousy's 715 had stood as the franchise mark since the 1959-60 season.

The Celtics lost 119-114 in overtime to the Rockets.

