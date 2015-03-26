Raising the Cup Presents: 2000 Stanley Cup Final Game 6
NHL Network is going to raise the Cup all summer long.
Every day at noon, we'll roll out another Cup clincher to stave off your hockey hunger. Watch your heroes of yesterday win it all ... again.
Fans can tune in at 12 p.m. ET every weekday for a different game -- and different champion. A complete program schedule can be found on NHLNetwork.com (U.S.).
The Stars were back in the Final looking for a second straight Cup, while the Devils finally broke through a glass ceiling of back-to-back first-round exits to reach the second Final in franchise history. The Devils opened up a 3-1 series lead, but Ed Belfour pulled the Stars away from the brink once again, stopping 48 shots and giving Mike Modano a chance to steal Game 5 in triple overtime. That gave the Devils their seventh straight overtime playoff loss, one shy of the NHL record.
Scott Niedermayer opened the scoring in the second period of Game 6, jumping in on a 2-on-1 break and sneaking the puck under Belfour's left pad. The Stars had an answer only a minute later. As Modano broke for the net, he was tripped up by Patrik Elias but not before he found Mike Keane, who cranked one past Martin Brodeur from the right circle for the equalizer.
Belfour and Brodeur locked things down through the first overtime, but opportunity knocked for the Devils 8:20 into the second extra period as Elias dug a puck out of the right corner and backhanded a perfect pass in front of the net to Jason Arnott, who ended the Devils' streak of OT futility and won the Cup, 2-1.
