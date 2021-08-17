Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to attend home games

As the 2021 NFL season gets closer, one team in the league, the Las Vegas Raiders, announced on Monday that all fans must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter their stadium.

Since such fans will already have proven that they’ve been vaccinated, they will not have to wear masks during the game.

It will be interesting to see how things go for Raiders fans in their home opener on September 13th against the AFC North’s Baltimore Ravens.

"Health and safety have always been our number one priority," Raiders owner Mark Davis said on Monday regarding the policy.

"After consultation with Governor (Steve) Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

If you don’t have the vaccination but still don’t want to wear a mask, you can come to the stadium and get it done, according to ‘The Athletic’:

"The Raiders will also offer vaccinations on-site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders home games, allowing newly vaccinated fans to attend wearing a mask. Last week, the New Orleans Saints announced they will require fans to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of home games at Caesars Superdome."