Raiders-Titans Capsule

OAKLAND (1-1) at TENNESSEE TITANS (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE - Titans by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Oakland 1-1, Tennessee 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Raiders lead 28-20

LAST MEETING - Raiders beat Titans 24-21, Nov. 29, 2015

LAST WEEK - Raiders lost to Falcons 35-28; Titans beat Lions 16-15

AP PRO32 RANKING - Raiders No. 16, Titans No. 22

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (6).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (21), PASS (32).

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (t-13), PASS (22).

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (14), PASS (t-13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Raiders have given up 69 points in first two games. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr threw for 299 yards and three TDs last week. Carr has not been intercepted this season. ... Raiders averaging 470 yards total offense per game. ... RB Latavius Murray has rushing TD in two straight games. ... Amari Cooper caught seven passes for 115 yards in last game vs. Titans. Cooper has six 100-yard receiving games, and Raiders went 5-1 in those games. ... WR Seth Roberts had career-high six catches for 113 yards and two TDs in last game vs. Titans. ... DE Khalil Mack had two sacks in last game against Tennessee. ... Titans rallied from 12-point deficit to beat Detroit, fourth double-digit comeback in fourth quarter since start of 1999 season and first since 2006. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota was 9 of 9 for 74 yards, throwing final pass for winning TD to Andre Johnson with 1:13 left. ... Mariota threw three TDs in last game against Raiders. ... RB DeMarco Murray had 145 yards from scrimmage last week with second-longest run of career at 67 yards. Murray had team-high seven catches last week. ... TE Delanie Walker had six catches for 91 yards in last game vs. Raiders. Walker had six catches for 83 yards and TD vs. Lions. ... WR Andre Johnson is active leader with 1,057 catches and 14,139 yards receiving. ... Titans had four sacks last week. ... Titans have allowed one offensive TD through two games. ... LB Brian Orakpo had two sacks at Detroit. ... Rookie LB Kevin Dodd had first career sack last week in first start. ... Fantasy Tip: Carr threw for 330 yards and three TDs in last game vs. Titans. ... Walker a good play for Titans after tight ends had 180 yards receiving against Oakland last week.

---

