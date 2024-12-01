Big Ten dishes out hefty fines to Michigan, Ohio State after postgame melee

The Big Ten announced Sunday it fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for a postgame brawl after the Wolverines had upset the Buckeyes in their rivalry game.

A fracas broke out after the game as Michigan players tried to plant their flag in the middle of the field. Ohio State did not take too kindly to the move and the brawl kick-started from there. Police used pepper spray to break up some of the melee.

"The Big Ten Conference has determined that the actions of both teams following the Michigan-Ohio State football game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, violated the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy," the conference said in a statement. "Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders.



"As a result of these violations, the Big Ten Conference has issued an institutional fine to both the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University in the amount of $100,000 each.



"The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.