Raiders owner Mark Davis offers telling response to speculation about Antonio Pierce’s future

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis isn’t making any midseason decisions despite his frustrations with the team's 2-11 record, and that includes whether first-year head coach Antonio Pierce will return next season.

At the annual NFL league meetings on Wednesday, Davis declined to comment specifically on whether Pierce, who is in his first year as a head coach after serving as the interim coach last season, will return for the 2025 season.

"I don’t even want to talk about that right now," Davis said, via The Athletic. "We’re still playing through the season."

Opting away from a vote of confidence is telling.

While Pierce is only in his first full year as an NFL coach, he’s been with the organization since 2022. Last season, he took over as interim head coach in October after Josh McDaniels was fired. He immediately came in an attempt to change the landscape, benching Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Aidan O’Connell.

The Raiders finished that season second in their division and Pierce managed a 5-4 record. He was named the team’s new head coach earlier this year, but the Raiders have struggled under his tenure and are 2-11 on a nine-game losing streak.

But Davis said Wednesday that the blame for this season also lies on him – that is, for hiring those decision makers.

"I’m very disappointed, obviously. I want to see progress," he said, via The Athletic. "There’s no excuses. We have injuries and all of those things, but your team has to figure out how to get around those issues. The bottom line … is it comes down to me. And, if there’s going to be a finger pointed, it should be at me, because, again, I’m the one who’s hiring the people who make the decisions on the field."

Davis added that it's a "misconception" that he makes decisions on the field.

"I delegate to the people who I hire. I give them goals. And then I get out of the way and let them try to do it and let the results speak for themselves. At this point, obviously, we’re not happy, but you have to go through the season and then we’ll re-evaluate. Right now, I’m not in that position of evaluating anything going forward."