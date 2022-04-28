Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders owner Mark Davis open to signing Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick who hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2016

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Seemingly under the assumption that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, the Las Vegas Raiders may be willing to gamble on signing Colin Kaepernick.

On Wednesday, team owner Mark Davis offered support to the quarterback who hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2016. "I believe in Colin Kaepernick," Davis said via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Despite recently signing starting QB Derek Carr to a three-year contract extension worth more than $120 million dollars, Davis insisted Wednesday that he wouldn’t stand in the way if his front office and coaching staff pushed to sign the quarterback. "He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it," said Davis.

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Kaepernick likely prefers Davis kneel by that statement instead.

Davis continued, telling NBC Sports Bay Area: "If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms."

The quarterback would seem to work well in Vegas. Over the last half-decade, Kaepernick, 34, has managed to create an illusion that he’s an elite signal-caller, though his numbers would suggest otherwise.

He has a career completion percentage of just under 60% and a 3-16 record in his last 19 NFL starts.

FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks for a receiver during the second quarter of the team's NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in San Francisco, Jan. 12, 2013.  (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

As OutKick reported earlier this month, Kaepernick suggested he would be open to being a backup, then quickly pivoted, saying: "But (being a backup is) not where I’m staying."

Why wouldn’t Davis want to bring in a six-years removed player who’s likely to be unhappy with his role and certain to be surrounded by a constant media swarm?

Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed.   (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being," Davis added. "I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it."

Spoken like a man ready to risk it all in Vegas.