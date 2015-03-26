Raiders kick their way past Bears

Sebastian Janikowski set a Raiders record by leading Oakland snapped a two-game skid 20 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer completed 21-of-37 passes for 301 yards and was picked off once. Michael Bush had 69 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown on 24 carries for Oakland (7-4), which earned its third straight win.

Making his first NFL start in place of the injured Jay Cutler, Caleb Hanie finished with 254 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Bears (7-4), who were aiming to win six in a row.