Raiders' Jon Gruden not taking the winless Jets lightly after last season's blowout loss

Jon Gruden won’t underestimate the New York Jets again -- even if they are the only winless team in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Metlife Stadium on Sunday to take on 0-11 Jets but Gruden is preparing his team like he would for any other matchup after recalling the beatdown the Jets put on the Raiders last season in Week12.

MIKE TOMLIN SLAMS STEELERS’ PERFORMANCE IN WIN OVER RAVENS: ‘I’M REALLY DISAPPOINTED’

“I don’t think I need to say much,” Gruden said during a press conference on Wednesday. “All you do is turn the film on, they got after us in all phases. I got a lot of respect for their coaching staff. [Defensive coordinator] Gregg Williams and [head coach Adam] Gase have given us problems before. I don’t need to say much else.”

The Raiders went into their last meetup with the Jets exactly where they are now, 6-5, while New York was 4-7.

CHARGERS’ TYROD TAYLOR WON’T FILE GRIEVANCE AGAINST TEAM, DOCTOR AFTER PUNCTURED LUNG: REPORT

Sam Darnold came out on top, completing 20 of 29 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while Derek Carr was 15 of 27 for 127 yards, no touchdowns and one interception before being replaced by Mike Glennon. The Jets would beat the Raiders 34-3.

A lot has changed this season but Gruden believes the Jets are still a threat.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We compare the Jets to what we saw last year, they got after us pretty good,” he said. “We got a lot of respect for them.”