Raiders expected to hire John Spytek as new GM: reports

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their first big hire of the offseason.

The organization is expected to name John Spytek, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ assistant GM, as their next general manager, per multiple reports.

Spytek takes over for Tom Telesco, who lasted just one season after joining the Raiders in the same GM role he held with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Spytek, 44, has an extensive track record in NFL front offices, and it all began as a Detroit Lions operations intern in 2004.

He moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles, serving as a college and pro scout from 2005-09, and then to the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos in similar scouting roles before eventually landing in Tampa Bay in 2016.

He joined the Bucs as their director of player personnel, working alongside GM Jason Licht to build a Tampa Bay squad that won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

One of the main reasons for that Vince Lombardi Trophy heading back to Tampa Bay was the Bucs' acquisition of Tom Brady, which Spytek played a role in after their time together as Michigan Wolverines.

That connection continues with the Raiders. Brady is a minority owner of the franchise.

Spytek worked his way through the Bucs’ front office, getting promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2021 and then moving to assistant GM in 2023.

With Spytek expected to assume his role soon, the next big hire will be head coach for the Raiders after the firing of Antonio Pierce one season after the team named him full-time head coach after an interim stint in 2023.

Then Spytek will aim to build a roster in desperate need of a franchise quarterback and some more playmakers on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas owns the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and some view the Raiders as a team that may trade up to get a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

