Raiders defensive lineman Charles Snowden arrested for driving under the influence

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden was arrested on Tuesday for driving under the influence.

The 26-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor after Las Vegas police responded to a report of a "suspicious" vehicle near a busy intersection southwest of the Las Vegas Strip, according to court records and police reports. Snowden was released without bail, per media reports.

The Raiders said in a statement they were in contact with both the league and police about the incident.

The Raiders have had several players arrested on charges of driving under the influence since the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, most notably Henry Ruggs in 2021.

During his second season with the team, the first-round pick out of Alabama was driving at more than 150 mph when he crashed into another car, killing a woman and her dog. He received a sentence of three to 10 years in prison after his guilty plea to felony DUI and other charges.

The Raiders released reserve defensive safety Roderic Teamer in November 2023 after his arrest in Las Vegas on misdemeanor driving under the influence and speeding charges. Records show Teamer pleaded no contest in July to reckless driving, paid $1,000 in fines and fees, and other charges against him were dismissed.

It was not immediately clear if Snowden’s arrest would affect his status with the team. The Raiders next play on Monday when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Las Vegas.

Snowden has played in all 13 games for the Raiders this season, starting in seven of them, after playing in just two games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and not playing an NFL snap since.

Snowden is due in court on April 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

