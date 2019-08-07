Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oakland Raiders
Published

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown may be suffering from frostbitten feet

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown may need some more time to warm up. At least his feet might.

NBC Sports broadcaster Chris Simms said Tuesday, citing someone close to the situation, that photos of Brown’s feet that were posted to social media did not actually reveal blisters but the presence of frostbite, sustained from using a cryotherapy machine without the proper foot protection.

OAKLAND RAIDERS' ANTONIO BROWN SHARES GRUESOME PHOTOS OF 'BLISTERED' FEET

Cryogenic therapy is used by athletes as a recovery method. A person using the method stands in a chamber for around three minutes as temperatures drop to minus-166 degrees Fahrenheit.

Photos of Brown’s feet appeared to show some of the skin ripping off. Brown has missed several days of training camp with a foot issue.

REDSKINS TO OFFER GAMBLING-FOCUSED PRESEASON TELECAST

The wide receiver’s feet were mentioned on the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” However, a reason for why his feet look the way they do was not mentioned.

At one point, Brown is seen working out with his trainer, who had told him to tone it down because of his feet issues. Brown wasn’t having any of it.

“I’ve got a lot of people around me that are depending on me to perform,” Brown said. “This is my livelihood, being on my feet, being able to cut. They don’t want to hear any excuse. I’m new to the team. I’m just like everyone else, fighting to make the team. So take a couple of days to get right. But fired up to show Raider Nation what I’m about.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear when Brown will be able to practice.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.