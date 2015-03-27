Raiders activate LB Aaron Curry from physically unable to perform list

The Oakland Raiders have added linebacker Aaron Curry to the team's active roster.

Curry was taken off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Linebacker Vic So'oto was waived to make room on the 53-man roster.

Curry was placed on the list at the start of training camp because of injured knees. He resumed practice on Oct. 17 and needed to be activated this week or he would have been unable to play for the Raiders this season.

Curry, the fourth overall pick by Seattle in 2009, was acquired in a midseason trade last year for a seventh-round pick in 2012 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2013. He played in 11 games, starting nine, for the Raiders and had 32 solo tackles, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.