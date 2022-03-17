Raiders to acquire Davante Adams from Packers in latest NFL splash: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay, but his top wide receiver won’t join him.

The Packers are trading superstar wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for two 2022 draft picks, one of which is a first-rounder, ESPN reported on Thursday night.

Adams will receive a new contract worth $141.25 million over five years with the Raiders, the NFL Network reported. Adams will make approximately $28.25 million per year, and he will become the highest-paid WR in the league.

Adams will reunite with his former college teammate — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The duo played together for two seasons at Fresno State.

According to the NFL Network, Rodgers knew that Adams was on his way out of Green Bay when he signed the extension to become the highest-paid player by annual salary in NFL history.

Before the Packers traded Adams away, the team placed the franchise tag on him. On Monday, the NFL Network reported that Adams told the Packers he wouldn't play under the tag and wanted a long-term deal instead.

After the trade was announced on Thursday, ESPN reported that the Packers were willing to pay Adams to what the Raiders are with the new deal, but it was Adams’ decision to play elsewhere.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and Adams' teammate at Fresno State, appeared to be happy about the reported trade.

Rodgers was also aware of the developments in recent days.

Last season, Adams hauled in 123 receptions for 1,553 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns.