Raiders to acquire Davante Adams from Packers in latest NFL splash: reports

Last season, Adams hauled in 123 receptions for 1,553 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay, but his top wide receiver won’t join him.

The Packers are trading superstar wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for two 2022 draft picks, one of which is a first-rounder, ESPN reported on Thursday night.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Adams will receive a new contract worth $141.25 million over five years with the Raiders, the NFL Network reported. Adams will make approximately $28.25 million per year, and he will become the highest-paid WR in the league.

Adams will reunite with his former college teammate — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The duo played together for two seasons at Fresno State. 

According to the NFL Network, Rodgers knew that Adams was on his way out of Green Bay when he signed the extension to become the highest-paid player by annual salary in NFL history.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Before the Packers traded Adams away, the team placed the franchise tag on him. On Monday, the NFL Network reported that Adams told the Packers he wouldn't play under the tag and wanted a long-term deal instead.

After the trade was announced on Thursday, ESPN reported that the Packers were willing to pay Adams to what the Raiders are with the new deal, but it was Adams’ decision to play elsewhere.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and Adams' teammate at Fresno State, appeared to be happy about the reported trade.

Rodgers was also aware of the developments in recent days.

Last season, Adams hauled in 123 receptions for 1,553 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns.

