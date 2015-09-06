Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 24, 2015

Raiders' 53-man roster cuts featured one shocking move

By | FoxSports
Nov 20, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders lineabcker Sio Moore (55) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Reggie McKenzie made a more than a few questionable roster moves so far.

McKenzie imports like Trent Richardson and Christian Ponder were head-scratchers. Dealing linebacker Sio Moore to the Colts is just plain shocking.

Oakland's defense isn't exactly teeming with linebacking talent these days. They'll start an aging Curtis Lofton inside, with Super Bowl hero Malcolm Smith and upstart role player Ray-Ray Armstrong manning both outside roles.

Moore couldn't stay healthy long enough to show he'd be an upgrade over both Smith and Armstrong. Instead, the Raiders showed him the door -- all for just a sixth-round pick in next year's draft.