Rahim Moore, Broncos put last year's playoff pratfall behind them as they kick start 2013

Rahim Moore wants so badly to forget it all. No one seems willing to let that happen.

Ever since Moore mistimed his leap and fell helplessly to the grass as Baltimore wide receiver Jacoby Jones hauled in Joe Flacco's desperation 70-yard TD in the playoffs, the Denver Broncos' free safety has been absolutely bombarded.

With words of encouragement and consternation.

With pats on the back and snide remarks behind his back.

As the Broncos returned to practice Monday, Moore said he appreciates the support from teammates and the front office and understands the lingering frustration that some fans feel.

He promised anew to atone for his many mystifying mistakes on that frigid night back in January that resulted in the most unlikely of touchdowns with 31 seconds left in regulation.