Raheem Mostert's son, 3, recovering after severe COVID-19 symptoms, rush to hospital: 'It's not a joke!'

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s 3-year-old son was admitted to a hospital after dealing with severe COVID-19 symptoms earlier this week.

Mostert’s wife, Devon, posted a photo Wednesday showing their son, Gunnar, in an ambulance.

"If you think COVID is a joke, this is our sweet G man in an ambulance today after I called 911 because he was lethargic, skin was gray, lips were purple, and had a 103.5 temperature," Devon Mostert wrote. "I'm crying even typing this ... this is all SO SCARY."

Thankfully for the Mostert family, Gunnar is back home and is recovering from the virus.

Raheem Mostert, who is on the 49ers’ injured reserved list, took his thoughts to social media and reiterated not to take the virus lightly.

"I could say a lot, but I'm going to keep this short because my family gets 100% of my time right now," Mostert wrote, via TMZ Sports. "Take COVID seriously! It's not a joke!!"

Raheem and Devon Mostert got married in 2017, and they have two kids together.

Raheem Mostert played in one game this year before suffering a season-ending injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and should return to the NFL next year.