Rafael Nadal leaves hospital in Spain after successful appendectomy operation

Rafael Nadal has been released from a Barcelona hospital, two days after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

Nadal briefly spoke to waiting media as he walked out of the Quiron Teknon hospital on Wednesday.

The tennis star attempted to play through suspected appendicitis last month. He tried to treat the condition with antibiotics before opting for surgery.

Nadal's appendix was removed on Monday using laparoscopy or key-hole surgery, a hospital statement said.

Doctors said Nadal could return to full training after about a month of post-operation recovery.

Because of the surgery, Nadal will miss the ATP Finals in London.