Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 17, 2015

Rafael Nadal leaves hospital in Spain after successful appendectomy operation

By | Associated Press
  • b634e72e-
    Image 1 of 2

    Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal talks with the media in front of the hospital after successfully undergoing an operation to remove his appendix in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov 5, 2014. A month ago, the tennis star tried to play through suspected appendicitis at the Shanghai Masters but acknowledged experiencing discomfort and was ousted in the second round by fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez. Nadal tried to treat his appendix with antibiotics before opting for an appendectomy. Nadal's appendix was removed on Monday using laparoscopy or key-hole surgery, a statement said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (The Associated Press)

  • 67fa1591-
    Image 2 of 2

    Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal leaves the hospital after successfully undergoing an operation to remove his appendix in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov 5, 2014. A month ago, the tennis star tried to play through suspected appendicitis at the Shanghai Masters but acknowledged experiencing discomfort and was ousted in the second round by fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez. Nadal tried to treat his appendix with antibiotics before opting for an appendectomy. Nadal's appendix was removed on Monday using laparoscopy or key-hole surgery, a statement said. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (The Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain – Rafael Nadal has been released from a Barcelona hospital, two days after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

Nadal briefly spoke to waiting media as he walked out of the Quiron Teknon hospital on Wednesday.

The tennis star attempted to play through suspected appendicitis last month. He tried to treat the condition with antibiotics before opting for surgery.

Nadal's appendix was removed on Monday using laparoscopy or key-hole surgery, a hospital statement said.

Doctors said Nadal could return to full training after about a month of post-operation recovery.

Because of the surgery, Nadal will miss the ATP Finals in London.