Rafael Nadal drops out of US Open after disappointing run at Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the U.S. Open on social media Thursday, citing concern he will not be able to give it his all. It marks the third Grand Slam of this season the Spaniard will miss amid growing speculation about his future.

Nadal, 38, shared the news on social media after a disappointing performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s U.S. Open, a place where I have amazing memories," he said in a post on X.

"I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at [Arthur Ashe Stadium], but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time. Thanks to all my U.S. fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of lucks to all for the always amazing U.S. Open!"

Nadal said he plans to compete next at the Laver Cup in Berlin Sept. 20-22.

The news of his withdrawal didn’t come as much of a surprise after his early exit at the Paris Olympics. He loast in the second round of the men’s singles event to eventual gold medal winner Novak Djokovic and exited the men’s doubles with partner Carlos Alcaraz after a quarterfinal loss.

After the Olympics, Nadal hinted it wasn’t likely he would play in the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 26.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has slowed down over the past two years with mounting injuries, which included hip surgery in 2023 and abdominal muscle issues this year. He has not opened up about his future plans, but Thursday’s news adds to the speculation that retirement might be near.