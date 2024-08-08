Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis

Rafael Nadal drops out of US Open after disappointing run at Paris Olympics

Nadal lost in the second round of the Olympics to Novak Djokovic

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the U.S. Open on social media Thursday, citing concern he will not be able to give it his all. It marks the third Grand Slam of this season the Spaniard will miss amid growing speculation about his future. 

Nadal, 38, shared the news on social media after a disappointing performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rafael Nadal of Spain carries the Olympic torch

Rafael Nadal of Spain carries the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s U.S. Open, a place where I have amazing memories," he said in a post on X. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at [Arthur Ashe Stadium], but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time. Thanks to all my U.S. fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of lucks to all for the always amazing U.S. Open!"

Nadal said he plans to compete next at the Laver Cup in Berlin Sept. 20-22.

Rafael Nadal trains

Rafael Nadal of Spain during a tennis training session at Roland Garros ahead of the Paris Olympic Games July 23, 2024, in Paris.  (Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

The news of his withdrawal didn’t come as much of a surprise after his early exit at the Paris Olympics. He loast in the second round of the men’s singles event to eventual gold medal winner Novak Djokovic and exited the men’s doubles with partner Carlos Alcaraz after a quarterfinal loss. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the Olympics, Nadal hinted it wasn’t likely he would play in the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 26. 

Rafael Nadal plays a backhand

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during a tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros July 24, 2024, in Paris.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

SERENA WILLIAMS DENIAL AT SWANKY PARIS RESTAURANT WAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING PERSONAL,' STAFFER SAYS

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has slowed down over the past two years with mounting injuries, which included hip surgery in 2023 and abdominal muscle issues this year. He has not opened up about his future plans, but Thursday’s news adds to the speculation that retirement might be near. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.