Radio host Chris Russo says wrong Billy Bean died during live show

Radio host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo had a notable blunder on-air Wednesday when he mistakenly thought Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane died rather than Billy Bean, MLB’s senior vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Bean, who also served as special assistant to commissioner Rob Manfred, was battling acute myeloid leukemia since last year and unfortunately lost the battle, as MLB announced his death at 60 years old.

However, when Russo got news of it on his "Mad Dog Unleashed" show, he immediately thought it was the other Beane.

"The word that we’re getting right now is that the general manager of the A’s, Billy Beane may have passed away," Russo said, per Awful Announcing. "Wow. Was he ill? I wasn’t aware of this. I mean, he’s not that old. Geez. Was it sudden? We’ll see if we can get some information. Wow. That is a terrible story. Billy Beane of the A’s. I don’t know anything about it. This is the first I’ve heard."

Russo continued to highlight Beane’s accomplishments, most notably being the inspiration behind the hit movie "Moneyball," where Brad Pitt played him leading a new way of building a roster in Oakland through statistical analysis instead of paying big money for talent like the rest of the league.

But, after about a minute and a half transpired on-air, Russo finally saw his mistake after reading MLB’s statement on Bean’s death.

"That’s not the Billy Beane from the A’s," Russo said while reading the statement.

"That’s the different Billy Bean. Still a terrible story. But that’s not the Beane of the A’s."

MLB released a statement on Bean’s death, explaining how the openly gay former ballplayer "worked passionately and tirelessly with MLB and all 30 Clubs, focusing on player education, LGBTQ inclusion, and social justice initiatives to advance equality in the game for all."

"Billy’s 10-year playing career included six Major League seasons with the Tigers, Dodgers and Padres. Commissioner Rob Manfred called Billy 'one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known' and someone who ‘made Baseball a better institution, both on and off the field,’" the statement continued.

Bean made his Major League debut with the Detroit Tigers in 1987, hitting .258 over 26 games.

Over the course of his career, Bean slashed .226/.266/.308 with five homers and 53 RBI with the Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

