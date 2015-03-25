Quintana tries to beat Twins for first time

Colombian southpaw Jose Quintana makes a fifth try at a first career defeat of the Minnesota Twins on Friday night when the Chicago White Sox visit them in the second of four games at Target Field.

The 24-year-old is winless in four career outings against the Twins and has lost a pair of decisions in those games while posting a bloated 9.15 earned run averages through 19 2/3 innings.

The second loss came in Quintana's most recent start on Aug. 11 in Chicago, where he was touched for five runs on six hits in five innings of the Twins' 5-2 triumph.

He'd won three of his previous four decisions heading into that game, allowing a combined five runs in 20 1/3 innings while defeating Detroit, Atlanta and the New York Yankees.

In 11 starts on the road in 2013, he is 2-0 with a 3.76 ERA.

For Minnesota, veteran righty Kevin Correia starts for the 12th time at Target Field this season and can improve to 6-1.

He defeated the Cleveland Indians on July 20 to get his home mark to 5-1 after allowing two runs in six innings of a 3-2 victory.

His most recent win came against Quintana and the White Sox on Aug. 11, when he threw seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball with a walk and seven strikeouts.

In three career meetings with Chicago, he's 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA.

On Thursday in Minnesota, Chris Herrmann's game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Twins to a 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Ramon Troncoso (1-4) gave up a single to Trevor Plouffe to lead off the ninth and Plouffe moved to second on a passed ball. After Chris Colabello walked, Clete Thomas tried to bunt both runners over, but Chicago got the force out at third.

Herrmann, who pinch-hit for Pedro Florimon, snuck a single through the hole on the right side of the infield to plate pinch-runner Doug Bernier for the winning run. Plouffe cracked a solo homer and Jared Burton (2-6) picked up the win with a scoreless top of the ninth for the Twins, who overcame a 3-0 deficit.

The Twins won nine of the first 12 games with the White Sox in 2013, including three of four in a series from Aug. 9-11 in Chicago.