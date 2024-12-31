Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Quinn Ewers has massive offer to leave Texas, enter transfer portal after season: report

On3 Sports reported Ewers was offered $6M

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers reportedly has a massive offer for him to stay in the collegiate ranks and enter the transfer portal instead of turning pro.

Ewers has a $6 million offer to do just that, On3 Sports reported Tuesday, citing sources. The report of the offer comes a few days before Texas is set to take on Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Quinn Ewers locks in

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers warms up as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It is unclear where the offer came from.

It remains unclear what Ewers plans to do once Texas’ season is over – national championship or not. Signs have indicated that Ewers would turn pro as he is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

A majority of the questions about Texas quarterbacks entering the transfer portal have been directed toward redshirt freshman Arch Manning. He shot down rumors of that happening on Monday.

Quinn Ewers warms up

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, #3, throws the ball during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 30, 2024 ahead of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. The Longhorns will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I mean, I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything," the redshirt freshman said, via Rivals. "So, I don’t really know about it, about all the windows and everything."

Notre Dame was examined in a Sports Illustrated post as a possible landing spot for Ewers since the team is set to see Riley Leonard leave after this season. However, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said the team had no plans on going to the transfer portal for a quarterback.

Ewers committed to Texas in 2020 but decommitted to join Ohio State. He only took two snaps with the Buckeyes in 2021 before transferring to Texas for the 2022 season.

Quinn Ewers vs Clemson

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers warms up before a first round game against Clemson in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

This season, Texas is vying for a national title. Ewers, despite some injuries, has 2,867 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.