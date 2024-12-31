Quinn Ewers has massive offer to leave Texas, enter transfer portal after season: report

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers reportedly has a massive offer for him to stay in the collegiate ranks and enter the transfer portal instead of turning pro.

Ewers has a $6 million offer to do just that, On3 Sports reported Tuesday, citing sources. The report of the offer comes a few days before Texas is set to take on Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

It is unclear where the offer came from.

It remains unclear what Ewers plans to do once Texas’ season is over – national championship or not. Signs have indicated that Ewers would turn pro as he is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

A majority of the questions about Texas quarterbacks entering the transfer portal have been directed toward redshirt freshman Arch Manning. He shot down rumors of that happening on Monday.

"I mean, I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything," the redshirt freshman said, via Rivals. "So, I don’t really know about it, about all the windows and everything."

Notre Dame was examined in a Sports Illustrated post as a possible landing spot for Ewers since the team is set to see Riley Leonard leave after this season. However, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said the team had no plans on going to the transfer portal for a quarterback.

Ewers committed to Texas in 2020 but decommitted to join Ohio State. He only took two snaps with the Buckeyes in 2021 before transferring to Texas for the 2022 season.

This season, Texas is vying for a national title. Ewers, despite some injuries, has 2,867 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes this season.