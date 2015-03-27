Quarterback gobbledygook increases with his O-linemen miked up for network TV

The best spies in the NFL these days aren't behind enemy lines but on the quarterback's own side of the ball.

Every game, two of his interior offensive linemen are miked up for network TV, bringing the sounds of the game to millions of viewers — and future opponents — who hear the quarterback's cadence, codes and cues, all of which are enshrouded in an increasing amount of gibberish.

While fans are all tuned in to this quarterback gobbledygook, many defenders are tuning it out, focusing on other signs like player movements and alignments to help them decipher calls.

Still, just about every quarterback is doing his best Peyton Manning imitation at the line of scrimmage after the league moved the umpire, who was miked, for safety reasons in 2010.